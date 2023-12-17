Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.79 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $286.59 million and $61.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.70 or 1.00090583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012199 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02771775 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $28,176,430.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

