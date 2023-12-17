Ankr Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ankr has a market cap of $293.68 million and $50.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.57 or 0.99979644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011957 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02771775 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $28,176,430.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

