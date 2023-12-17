Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

