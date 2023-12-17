Arbitrum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.38 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $256.31 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.10758096 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 662 active market(s) with $262,151,000.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

