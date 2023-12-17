Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

