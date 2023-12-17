Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

HON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.40. 7,523,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.