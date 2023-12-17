Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 388 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 13,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

