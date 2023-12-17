Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $18.87.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.



The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

