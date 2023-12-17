Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 15,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,906,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735,441. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

