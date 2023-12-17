Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

PLTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 93,307,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,793,887. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

