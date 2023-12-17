Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $15.20 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $15.20 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $41.54 or 0.00099798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,925,104 coins and its circulating supply is 365,892,194 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

