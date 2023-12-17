Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in November

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 240,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Aviat Networks Stock Performance
AVNW stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 185,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,984. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.63.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
