Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 16.5% in November

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 240,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 185,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,984. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.