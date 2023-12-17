AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Director Sells $30,895.86 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares in the company, valued at $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $12.60 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.19. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
