Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Financial Contrast

Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Health and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 10.79 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -233.12

Odyssey Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Odyssey Health and Axonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Axonics has a consensus target price of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Odyssey Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Health and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Summary

Axonics beats Odyssey Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc., a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. Odyssey Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

