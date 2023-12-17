Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $274.97 million and $2.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,176.32 or 0.05299943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,695,093 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,955,093 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

