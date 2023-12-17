Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 988,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,717. Biogen has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average is $262.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.83.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

