BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BiomX Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. 31,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.25. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that BiomX will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

