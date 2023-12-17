Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $708.85 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $41,615.10 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $814.53 billion and $708.85 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00545039 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00118137 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023052 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,572,950 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
