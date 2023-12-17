Bittensor (TAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.08 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $312.30 or 0.00757763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $8.08 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,862,985 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,857,899. The last known price of Bittensor is 332.70726971 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,402,921.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.