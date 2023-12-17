BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $50.97 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002214 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000123 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $125,855,034.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.