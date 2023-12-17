BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,469,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,188,365.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,882,775 shares of company stock valued at $73,844,526 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

ECAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 298,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,329. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

