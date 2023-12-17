Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.39 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $152.59 million and $58.39 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,454,177 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

