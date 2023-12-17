Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boqii

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth $178,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Boqii during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boqii by 129.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Stock Performance

Boqii stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 632,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.