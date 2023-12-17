Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of BRAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
