Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,272. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

