Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. 697,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $693,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

