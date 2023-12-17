Cardano (ADA) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.32 billion and $614.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.70 or 0.05279426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00026333 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,454,694,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,337,340,086 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.