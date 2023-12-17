Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PFFV traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.44. 39,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,168. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

