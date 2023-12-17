Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,850 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 212.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,317 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.