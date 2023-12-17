CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $5.30 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.