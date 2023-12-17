CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $5.30 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.