CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.54 million and $2.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.94 or 1.00036175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003865 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05319906 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,590,869.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

