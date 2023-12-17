Celestia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $350.49 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Celestia has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $350.49 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00031313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,010,301,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,344,898 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,010,082,191.780786 with 151,125,719.530786 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.71819509 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $344,777,689.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

