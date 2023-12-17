Centurion (CNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32,684.70

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $32,684.70 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centurion has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00041883 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

