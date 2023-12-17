Chain (XCN) Market Cap Hits $49.27 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.27 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

