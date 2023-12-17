Conflux One Day Trading Volume Hits $85.75 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $690.36 million and approximately $85.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00172931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.00543553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00398802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00118415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,552,613,396 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,552,464,275.750439 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19933298 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $96,290,302.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

