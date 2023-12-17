Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $77,155.90 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

