Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 13,530,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,320,185. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,537,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,308. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

