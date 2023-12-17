Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.53. 152,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,648. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

