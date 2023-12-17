Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $218.30 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $218.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00026333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00097166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 379,350,914 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

