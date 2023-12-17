Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

COST stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.89.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after buying an additional 859,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59,161.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 636,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after buying an additional 635,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.