Counos Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.06 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $0.06 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00172284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

