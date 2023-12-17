Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.24 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $10,489.10 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,549,317 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

