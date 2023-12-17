Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $147.96 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 119.9% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $147.96 million and $74.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

