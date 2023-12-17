Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0988 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $8.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00098381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005279 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

