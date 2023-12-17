CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 42,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,108. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

