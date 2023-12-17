CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 42,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,108. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About CubicFarm Systems
