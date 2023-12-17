Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.75-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.750-8.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

