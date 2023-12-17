Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.750-8.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9,390.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

