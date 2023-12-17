Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,760. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

