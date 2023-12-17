DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.36

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.36 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

