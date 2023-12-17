Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $7,464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $731,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 473,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 21.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,407. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

