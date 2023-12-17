DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $139.61 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $139.61 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00009289 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.92949845 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,403,273.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

